Managed Duration Invtmt Grd Mun Fund (MZF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

Managed Duration Invtmt Grd Mun Fund (NYSE:MZF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Managed Duration Invtmt Grd Mun Fund (NYSE:MZF) opened at 13.34 on Friday. Managed Duration Invtmt Grd Mun Fund has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $15.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05.

About Managed Duration Invtmt Grd Mun Fund

Managed Duration Investment Grade Municipal Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income exempt from regular federal income tax while seeking to protect the value of the Fund’s assets during periods of interest rate volatility.

