Magna International, Inc. (MGA) PT Raised to $56.00

Magna International, Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.98% from the company’s previous close.

MGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Magna International in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, September 30th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.81.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) opened at 45.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. Magna International has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $47.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Magna International will post $5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Magna International, Inc. (MGA) PT Raised to $56.00” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/magna-international-inc-mga-pt-raised-to-56-00/1141942.html.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 99.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Magna International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 123,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 41.8% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 40,530 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Magna International by 21.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 372,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after buying an additional 64,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Magna International by 18.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc (Magna) is an automotive supplier. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World, and Corporate and Other. Its product capabilities include producing body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, electronic, vision, closure, and roof systems and modules, as well as vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing.

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.