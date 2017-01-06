Macerich Company (The) (MAC) Receives $84.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.11.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Macerich Company (The) in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macerich Company (The) in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Macerich Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Macerich Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Macerich Company (The) from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) opened at 72.42 on Tuesday. Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.15.

Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $253.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.87 million. Macerich Company (The) had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 82.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Macerich Company will post $3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Perlmutter sold 1,500 shares of Macerich Company (The) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $106,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Dana K. Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of Macerich Company (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.78 per share, with a total value of $677,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Macerich Company (The) by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,192,000 after buying an additional 36,252 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich Company (The) during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Macerich Company (The) by 120.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 295,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after buying an additional 161,945 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Macerich Company (The) by 54.3% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Macerich Company (The) by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company (The) Company Profile

The Macerich Company is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. It owns 56 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 51 regional shopping centers.

