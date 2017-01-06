Lyon William Homes (WLH) Major Shareholder Gmt Capital Corp Sells 166,330 Shares of Stock

Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 166,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $3,165,259.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,640,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,307,135.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 26,570 shares of Lyon William Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $523,163.30.

Shares of Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) opened at 19.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a market cap of $605.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.85. Lyon William Homes has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.57 million. Lyon William Homes had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Lyon William Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lyon William Homes will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Lyon William Homes (WLH) Major Shareholder Gmt Capital Corp Sells 166,330 Shares of Stock” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/lyon-william-homes-wlh-major-shareholder-gmt-capital-corp-sells-166330-shares-of-stock/1142067.html.

WLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Lyon William Homes in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyon William Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyon William Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Lyon William Homes by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lyon William Homes by 676.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Lyon William Homes by 121.4% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lyon William Homes by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lyon William Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Lyon William Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of single family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona and Nevada. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through four reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona and Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lyon William Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyon William Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.