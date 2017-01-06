Loxo Oncology, Inc. (LOXO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

LOXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loxo Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Loxo Oncology in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a $44.00 price objective on Loxo Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) traded up 2.331% during trading on Friday, hitting $34.025. 200,255 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89. Loxo Oncology has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $36.71. The company’s market cap is $737.59 million.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Loxo Oncology will post ($3.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Loxo Oncology news, Director Keith T. Flaherty sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $219,167.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Group LTD bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology during the second quarter worth about $117,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 39.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 68.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing selective medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its pipeline focuses on cancers that are dependent on single gene abnormalities, such that a single drug has the potential to treat the cancer.

