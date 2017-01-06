Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Bought by Hartwell J M Limited Partnership

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 35.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.4% of Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 966.9% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) traded down 0.17% on Friday, hitting $70.95. 4,643,756 shares of the stock traded hands. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $74.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business earned $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post $3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Vetr downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

In related news, insider Marshall A. Croom sold 6,300 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $450,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 2,609 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $183,386.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

