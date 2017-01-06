Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vetr Inc.

Vetr lowered shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning. Vetr currently has $260.42 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lockheed Martin Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Lockheed Martin Corporation to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lockheed Martin Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin Corporation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.10.

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) opened at 255.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.59. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $269.90.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.75. Lockheed Martin Corporation had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post $12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/lockheed-martin-corporation-lmt-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-vetr-inc/1141561.html.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keeley Asset Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company. The Company is engaged in the research, design, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. It operates in five segments: Aeronautics; Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS); Missiles and Fire Control (MFC); Mission Systems and Training (MST), and Space Systems.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.