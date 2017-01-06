Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT) Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Level 3 Communications were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LVLT. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 11.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 5,036.4% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 43,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Level 3 Communications during the second quarter worth $36,812,000.

Shares of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) traded down 0.29% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.70. 2,004,047 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83. Level 3 Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company earned $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Level 3 Communications had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Level 3 Communications, Inc. will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

LVLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Level 3 Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Level 3 Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level 3 Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Level 3 Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Level 3 Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.34.

In related news, Director James O. Ellis, Jr. sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $138,640.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Storey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,320,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Level 3 Communications Company Profile

Level 3 Communications, Inc is a provider of a range of integrated communications services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, EMEA and Latin America. The North America includes operations in Atlanta, Georgia; Littleton, Colorado; Miami, Florida; Montreal, Canada; New York, New York; Phoenix, Arizona; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Southfield, Michigan, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

