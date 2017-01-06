Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) Receives GBX 245.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 245.69 ($3.02).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LGEN. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.69) target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 301 ($3.70) target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.13) target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.13) target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc from GBX 202 ($2.48) to GBX 197 ($2.42) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) traded up 0.89% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 249.60. 13,498,874 shares of the company were exchanged. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 213.00 and a one year high of GBX 252.50. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 14.79 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 242.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 217.02.

In other news, insider Richard H. Meddings bought 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £2,752.53 ($3,382.73). Also, insider Stuart Popham bought 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 238 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £2,030.14 ($2,494.95).

