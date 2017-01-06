Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Leerink Swann lifted their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the firm will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSII. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Feltl & Co. raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Leerink Swann Comments on Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (CSII)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/leerink-swann-comments-on-cardiovascular-systems-inc-s-q3-2017-earnings-csii/1142555.html.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) traded up 0.42% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 98,307 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $784.25 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business earned $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Paul A. Koehn sold 30,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $774,913.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 75.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 34,667 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 292.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $753,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 19.6% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 975,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after buying an additional 159,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in treating patients suffering from peripheral and coronary artery diseases, including those with arterial calcium. The Company develops an orbital atherectomy technology for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications.

