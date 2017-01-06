Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Progressive Corporation (The) (PGR)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 79,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) by 88.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) by 0.3% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) by 10.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) during the second quarter worth $2,491,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) traded up 0.53% on Friday, reaching $36.03. 2,147,029 shares of the company traded hands. Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $36.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Progressive Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company earned $6.05 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corporation will post $1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Progressive Corporation (The) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive Corporation (The) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.68.

In other Progressive Corporation (The) news, insider Valerie A. Krasowski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $375,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,081.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive Corporation (The)

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

