Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $3,355,000 in bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of bluebird bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in bluebird bio by 92.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 373,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,319,000 after buying an additional 179,410 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 65.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 95,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,055,000 after buying an additional 333,396 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 10.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 639.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 111,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) traded up 1.04% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.20. The stock had a trading volume of 657,646 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78. The stock’s market cap is $2.54 billion. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $79.70.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.48. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 3,941.72% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post ($7.02) earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLUE. Roth Capital set a $87.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Group set a $88.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Maxim Group upped their target price on bluebird bio from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic and rare diseases and in the field of T cell-based immunotherapy. Its gene therapy clinical programs include LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent B-thalassemia (TDT) and severe sickle cell disease (SCD), and Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

