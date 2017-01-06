LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Given New $28.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $28.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 5.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Instinet began coverage on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.39.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) opened at 30.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.22. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm earned $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Given New $28.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/lasalle-hotel-properties-lho-given-new-28-50-price-target-at-stifel-nicolaus/1141989.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 9.6% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 271,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at $1,619,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 106.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 81,169 shares during the period.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Company Profile

Lasalle Hotel Properties is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily buys, owns, redevelops and leases upscale and luxury hotels located in convention, resort and urban business markets. The Company owns interest in approximately 50 hotels with over 12,000 guest rooms located in approximately 10 states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.