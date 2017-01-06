Landec Corporation (LNDC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $133-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.35 million.Landec Corporation also updated its FY17 guidance to $0.53-$0.60 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Landec Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec Corporation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) opened at 13.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. The company’s market capitalization is $366.39 million. Landec Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Landec Corporation had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The business earned $135.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landec Corporation will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Skinner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 239,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,785.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landec Corporation by 33.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,847,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 706,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landec Corporation by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after buying an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Landec Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 820,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Landec Corporation by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 743,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Landec Corporation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landec Corporation

Landec Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and sells a range of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. The Company licenses technology applications to partners. The Company operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, the majority of which incorporate the BreatheWay specialty packaging for the retail grocery, club store and food services industry.

