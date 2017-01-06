Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated their market perform rating on shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LZB. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) traded up 1.18% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,666 shares. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.94.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.29 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post $1.63 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “La-Z-Boy’s (LZB) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James Financial, Inc.” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/la-z-boys-lzb-market-perform-rating-reaffirmed-at-raymond-james-financial-inc/1142301.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, VP Louis M. Riccio, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $642,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Douglas Collier sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $390,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 20.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 553,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products. The Company also imports, distributes and retails accessories and casegoods (wood) furniture products. The Company’s segments include the Upholstery segment, the Casegoods segment and the Retail segment.

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.