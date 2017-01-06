LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys New Stake in Monsanto Company (MON)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000. Monsanto Company makes up approximately 2.1% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in Monsanto Company by 18.6% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Monsanto Company by 62.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Monsanto Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in Monsanto Company by 1,179.1% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Monsanto Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) traded up 2.78% during trading on Friday, hitting $108.13. 4,047,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Monsanto Company has a one year low of $83.73 and a one year high of $114.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Monsanto Company had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monsanto Company will post $4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Monsanto Company’s payout ratio is 71.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MON shares. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Monsanto Company from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $128.00 price target on shares of Monsanto Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $128.00 price target on shares of Monsanto Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Monsanto Company from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $128.00 price target on shares of Monsanto Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Monsanto Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.06.

In other news, Director Charles S. Mcmillan purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.23 per share, for a total transaction of $361,305.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,607,649.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Preete sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $277,135.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Monsanto Company

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and precision agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

