L Brands, Inc. (LB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wolfe Research lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $59.43, but opened at $62.04. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the stock. L Brands shares last traded at $61.25, with a volume of 1,876,001 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LB. FBR & Co lowered their price objective on shares of L Brands to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen and Company lowered their price objective on shares of L Brands to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of L Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 56.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 44.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 98.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.21.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 124.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post $3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. The Company operates through three segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Victoria’s Secret segment includes PINK, which is the specialty retailer of women’s intimate and other apparel with collections, fragrances, supermodels and runway shows.

