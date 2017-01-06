L Brands, Inc. (LB) Given a $70.00 Price Target at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets set a $70.00 target price on L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday. Vetr downgraded shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.06 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.07.
L Brands (NYSE:LB) opened at 61.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.21. L Brands has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $97.39.
L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 124.12%. The company earned $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L Brands will post $3.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its stake in L Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About L Brands
L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. The Company operates through three segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Victoria’s Secret segment includes PINK, which is the specialty retailer of women’s intimate and other apparel with collections, fragrances, supermodels and runway shows.
