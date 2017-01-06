L Brands, Inc. (LB) Given a $48.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group set a $48.00 price target on L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vetr lowered shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.06 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners set a $68.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. FBR & Co set a $75.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.07.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) traded down 1.1933% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.2997. 722,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. L Brands has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $97.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4252 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.21.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 124.12%. The company earned $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post $3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in L Brands by 56.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 44.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in L Brands by 98.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. The Company operates through three segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Victoria’s Secret segment includes PINK, which is the specialty retailer of women’s intimate and other apparel with collections, fragrances, supermodels and runway shows.

