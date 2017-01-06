Kyocera Corporation (KYO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO) have received an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $40.42 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kyocera Corporation an industry rank of 165 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KYO. Zacks Investment Research raised Kyocera Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised Kyocera Corporation from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO) traded up 0.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. 202 shares of the company traded hands. Kyocera Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kyocera Corporation by 83.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyocera Corporation by 5.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 146,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kyocera Corporation by 8.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Kyocera Corporation by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kyocera Corporation by 24.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Kyocera Corporation Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation is engaged in various fields, from fine ceramic components to electronic devices, equipment, services and networks. The Company operates through seven segments: Fine Ceramic Parts Group, Semiconductor Parts Group, Applied Ceramic Products Group, Electronic Device Group, Telecommunications Equipment Group, Information Equipment Group and Others.

