Koninklijke DSM NV (RDSMY) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays PLC

Koninklijke DSM NV (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM NV from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Koninklijke DSM NV from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of Koninklijke DSM NV (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) opened at 15.195 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.258 and a beta of 1.34. Koninklijke DSM NV has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

About Koninklijke DSM NV

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Royal DSM) is a global science-based company, engaged in offering health, nutrition and materials. The Company’s segments include Nutrition, Performance Materials, Innovation Center and Corporate Activities. Its Nutrition segment includes DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties.

