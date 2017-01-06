Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.46, but opened at $42.01. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Kohl’s Corporation shares last traded at $41.52, with a volume of 4,914,565 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kohl’s Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Kohl’s Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kohl’s Corporation in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised Kohl’s Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.93.

In related news, CFO Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 27,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $1,434,776.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,718.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 71,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,969,221.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 66.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s Corporation during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s Corporation during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.6377 and a beta of 1.08.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Kohl’s Corporation had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Corporation will post $3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Kohl’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

Kohl’s Corporation Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company also operates an e-commerce Website (www.Kohls.com). The Company operates over 1,160 department stores in approximately 50 states. The Company sells private label, exclusive and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

