KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) Short Interest Update

KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,941,140 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 2,936,144 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,852,930 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Vetr raised KLA-Tencor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.21 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised KLA-Tencor Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Cowen and Company increased their target price on KLA-Tencor Corporation from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on KLA-Tencor Corporation in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

In other news, insider Michael Kirk sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $1,472,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,336.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total value of $2,770,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,565.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation by 31.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 153,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation by 15.3% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 271,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after buying an additional 36,038 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,987,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation by 1,092.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 136,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation by 9.1% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,240,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,848,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) opened at 78.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.60. KLA-Tencor Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $83.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.20.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. KLA-Tencor Corporation had a return on equity of 138.28% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $751 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corporation will post $5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/kla-tencor-corporation-klac-short-interest-update/1141643.html.

About KLA-Tencor Corporation

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLA-Tencor) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The Company’s products are also used in a number of other high technology industries, including the light emitting diode (LED) and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.