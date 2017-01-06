KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) PT Set at $18.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. L.P. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an outperform rating on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. L.P. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.22.
KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) opened at 16.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.64.
KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company earned $687.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.76 million. KKR & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. L.P. will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 44.6% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,284,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 396,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 91.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 20,463 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 25.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 3,936.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 38,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 36.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 425,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 114,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.
KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile
KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.
