KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) PT Set at $18.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. L.P. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an outperform rating on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. L.P. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.22.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) opened at 16.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.64.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company earned $687.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.76 million. KKR & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. L.P. will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) PT Set at $18.00 by Credit Suisse Group” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/kkr-co-l-p-kkr-pt-set-at-18-00-by-credit-suisse-group/1141669.html.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 44.6% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,284,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 396,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 91.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 20,463 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 25.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 3,936.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 38,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 36.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 425,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 114,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.