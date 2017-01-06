King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,785 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Fortinet worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 78.7% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) traded up 0.58% during trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. 1,926,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1192.69 and a beta of 1.26. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, December 12th. OTR Global cut shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,585 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $113,895.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,484,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,012,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 50,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,835,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,951,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cyber security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. The Company’s flagship network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

