King Luther Capital Management Corp Continues to Hold Position in Drew Industries Incorporated (DW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp continued to hold its stake in shares of Drew Industries Incorporated (NYSE:DW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.21% of Drew Industries worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DW. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Drew Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Drew Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Drew Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Drew Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Drew Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Drew Industries Incorporated (NYSE:DW) traded down 0.78% on Friday, hitting $107.75. 114,194 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.75. Drew Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $113.65.

Drew Industries (NYSE:DW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Drew Industries had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm earned $412.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Drew Industries Incorporated will post $5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Drew Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Drew Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/king-luther-capital-management-corp-continues-to-hold-position-in-drew-industries-incorporated-dw/1142725.html.

DW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Drew Industries in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. CL King raised shares of Drew Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other Drew Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $308,897. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,935 shares in the company, valued at $15,742,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Drew Industries

Drew Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, supplies an array of components in the United States and abroad for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and manufactured homes. The Company also supplies components for adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; pontoon boats; modular housing, and mobile office units.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Drew Industries Incorporated (NYSE:DW).

Receive News & Ratings for Drew Industries Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drew Industries Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.