Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,438 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark Corporation accounts for about 2.7% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation were worth $33,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanaly Trust Co boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 9.3% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 53.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 11.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) traded down 0.091% during trading on Friday, hitting $115.905. The stock had a trading volume of 303,559 shares. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.077 and a beta of 0.60. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1-year low of $111.30 and a 1-year high of $138.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.74 and its 200 day moving average is $123.29.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business earned $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 648.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.03%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/kimberly-clark-corporation-kmb-shares-sold-by-northcoast-asset-management-llc/1142254.html.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Monday, September 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $118.00 price objective on Kimberly-Clark Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

In other Kimberly-Clark Corporation news, SVP Thomas J. Mielke sold 11,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $1,353,959.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,513.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.59 per share, with a total value of $227,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,418.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue and K-C Professional. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.