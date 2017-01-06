Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRC. Evercore ISI cut shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) traded up 1.25% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.32. 432,590 shares of the company were exchanged. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.76 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business earned $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.06 million. Kilroy Realty Corporation had a net margin of 46.62% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post $2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Kilroy Realty Corporation’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other Kilroy Realty Corporation news, COO Jeffrey C. Hawken sold 12,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $974,943.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 404,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,478,443.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey C. Hawken sold 37,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $2,785,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 404,277 shares in the company, valued at $30,381,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation by 23.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,674,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,946,000 after buying an additional 3,510,750 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation by 449.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 759,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,686,000 after buying an additional 621,444 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation by 24.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,157,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,588,000 after buying an additional 425,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,929,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,405,000 after buying an additional 380,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation by 665.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 424,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after buying an additional 369,409 shares during the last quarter.

About Kilroy Realty Corporation

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on office submarkets in the West Coast. The Company owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets consisting of Class A real estate properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and greater Seattle.

