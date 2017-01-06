Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Unifirst Corporation in a report released on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Box now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Unifirst Corporation’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. Unifirst Corporation had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business earned $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/keycorp-brokers-reduce-earnings-estimates-for-unifirst-corporation-unf/1142541.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifirst Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd.

Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) traded down 1.07% on Friday, reaching $133.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,965 shares. Unifirst Corporation has a 52-week low of $96.90 and a 52-week high of $147.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,165,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,817,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,083,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,903,000 after buying an additional 89,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 10.4% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 741,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,736,000 after buying an additional 69,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unifirst Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $76,245,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/keycorp-brokers-reduce-earnings-estimates-for-unifirst-corporation-unf/1142541.html.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $173,826.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,248.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Unifirst Corporation’s payout ratio is 2.60%.

Unifirst Corporation Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation (UniFirst) is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Receive News & Ratings for Unifirst Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifirst Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.