Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KEL. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. RBC Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Paradigm Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.63.

Shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) traded down 0.27% during trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. 1,205,377 shares of the company traded hands. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.28 billion.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company based in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is focused on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas resources, primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia. The Company’s land holdings are located in Inga/Fireweed/Stoddart, British Columbia; Grande Prairie (including Pouce Coupe, Progress, Spirit River and La Glace), Alberta; Karr, Alberta, and Grande Cache, Alberta.

