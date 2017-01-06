Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Begins Coverage on ATHENE HOLDING (ATH)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of ATHENE HOLDING (NYSE:ATH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ATHENE HOLDING in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of ATHENE HOLDING in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of ATHENE HOLDING in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ATHENE HOLDING in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of ATHENE HOLDING in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ATHENE HOLDING has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Shares of ATHENE HOLDING (NYSE:ATH) opened at 47.20 on Tuesday. ATHENE HOLDING has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a PE ratio of 14.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 14,136,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $565,455,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ATHENE HOLDING Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. (Athene Holding) is a Bermuda-based life insurance holding company. The Company is principally focused on the retirement market and whose business, through its subsidiaries, is focused on issuing or reinsuring fixed and equity indexed annuities. Athene Holding’s subsidiaries are Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company, Athene Life Insurance Company, Investors Insurance Corp, and Athene Life Re Ltd.

