Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP) Given “Sell” Rating at Citigroup Inc.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JUP. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.39) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.42) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 448 ($5.51) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 495 ($6.08) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC from GBX 406 ($4.99) to GBX 491 ($6.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 452.51 ($5.56).

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) opened at 447.1000 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 435.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 422.86. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.01 billion. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 324.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 464.70.

In related news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.27), for a total value of £13,264.68 ($16,301.68).

About Jupiter Fund Management PLC

Jupiter Fund Management plc (Jupiter) is a United Kingdom-based fund manager. The principal activity of the Company is to act as a holding company for a group of investment management companies. The Company operates through investment management business segment. The Company focuses primarily on managing equity investments on behalf of retail, institutional and private client investors across a range of products, including United Kingdom and offshore mutual funds, segregated mandates and investment trusts.

