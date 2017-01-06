JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) by 8,768,120.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.96% of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOO. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 110,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. by 9.2% in the second quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp boosted its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,564,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 277,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 31,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) traded down 0.89% during trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. 254,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $798.27 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company earned $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.18 million. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -141.93%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/jpmorgan-chase-co-increases-stake-in-teekay-offshore-partners-l-p-too/1142591.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. Company Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a provider of marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation and maintenance and safety services to the offshore oil industry in North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. The Company operates shuttle tankers; towage vessels; floating, production, storage and off-loading (FPSO) units; floating storage and off-take (FSO) units; units for maintenance and safety (UMS); long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, and conventional crude oil tankers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.