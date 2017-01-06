West Corporation (NASDAQ:WSTC) insider Joseph Scott Etzler sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $122,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

West Corporation (NASDAQ:WSTC) opened at 24.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. West Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.67.

West Corporation (NASDAQ:WSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business earned $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.71 million. West Corporation had a negative return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that West Corporation will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Joseph Scott Etzler Sells 4,882 Shares of West Corporation (WSTC) Stock” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/joseph-scott-etzler-sells-4882-shares-of-west-corporation-wstc-stock/1141874.html.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of West Corporation by 152.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in West Corporation by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in West Corporation by 125.8% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in West Corporation by 542.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in West Corporation by 87.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

West Corporation Company Profile

West Corporation (West) is a global provider of technology-enabled communication services. The Company offers a range of communication and network infrastructure solutions that helps to manage or support communications. The Company operates through four segments: Unified Communications Services, which includes collaboration services, Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and telecom services; Safety Services, which includes 9-1-1 network services, 9-1-1 telephony systems and services, 9-1-1 solutions for enterprises and database management; Interactive Services, which includes notifications and mobility, interactive voice response (IVR) self-service, cloud contact center and professional services, and Specialized Agent Services, which includes healthcare advocacy services, cost management services and revenue generation.

Receive News & Ratings for West Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.