Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Receives Hold Rating from RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in a report released on Thursday morning. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Johnson Controls International PLC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a report on Friday, September 9th. Vetr raised shares of Johnson Controls International PLC from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.67 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) traded up 1.76% on Thursday, hitting $42.68. 1,703,253 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $39.94 billion. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02.

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. Johnson Controls International PLC had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 15.76%. The firm earned $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post $2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson Controls International PLC’s payout ratio is -208.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International PLC by 5.0% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,573,000 after buying an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Johnson Controls International PLC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. increased its position in Johnson Controls International PLC by 32.1% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International PLC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Johnson Controls International PLC by 38.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 290,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after buying an additional 80,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International PLC Company Profile

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

