John Sumas Sells 6,000 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) insider John Sumas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $181,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) opened at 30.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $425.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc (Village) is engaged in retail sale of food and nonfood products. As of July 30, 2016, the Company operated a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, 18 of which are located in northern New Jersey, eight in southern New Jersey, two in Maryland and one in northeastern Pennsylvania.

