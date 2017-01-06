Jess M. Ravich Sells 5,000 Shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) Stock

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) insider Jess M. Ravich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $21,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) opened at 4.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $138.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.58.

About ALJ Regional Holdings

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Faneuil, Carpets and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers clients customer relationship management; billing, payment and claims processing; data entry; document management; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; system support and maintenance, and staffing services.

