Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Jay L. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) opened at 57.07 on Friday. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Dave & Buster's Entertainment had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. will post $2.05 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jay L. Tobin Sells 20,000 Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Stock” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/jay-l-tobin-sells-20000-shares-of-dave-busters-entertainment-inc-play-stock/1141769.html.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster's Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 202.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 67.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Airain ltd raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 167.4% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 40,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 51.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 78.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 17,538 shares in the last quarter.

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.