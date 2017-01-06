James Investment Research Inc. Has $4,710,000 Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,189 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Insight Enterprises worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.4% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) traded down 1.40% on Friday, hitting $40.09. The stock had a trading volume of 156,683 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.01. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $41.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post $2.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a provider of hardware, software, Cloud and service solutions to business, government, healthcare and educational clients. The Company consults, designs, implements and manages integrated information technology (IT) solutions for its clients. These solutions include services and products designed to support networking, collaboration, storage, security, Cloud, mobility, converged infrastructure and other advanced technologies.

