James Investment Research Inc. Buys 12,880 Shares of AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AGCO Corporation worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO Corporation by 46.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of AGCO Corporation by 4.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Corporation during the second quarter worth $1,418,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO Corporation by 18.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,411,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,495,000 after buying an additional 221,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Corporation during the second quarter worth $2,134,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) traded up 0.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 558,858 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.08. AGCO Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $61.22.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. AGCO Corporation had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AGCO Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised AGCO Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC increased their target price on AGCO Corporation from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on AGCO Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on AGCO Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

In other AGCO Corporation news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 2,309 shares of AGCO Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $122,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts around the world. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

