James C. Moyer Sells 2,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 2,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $165,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 873,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,287,051.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James C. Moyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, James C. Moyer sold 2,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $154,040.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) opened at 82.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 1.33. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.05 and a 12-month high of $88.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post $2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Redstone reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 60,567.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,865,000 after buying an additional 903,659 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 107.1% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 701,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after buying an additional 362,821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 32.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,570,000 after buying an additional 245,500 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $16,039,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,957,000 after buying an additional 200,742 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company provides power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecommunication infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive and consumer applications.

