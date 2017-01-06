J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Receives “Equal weight” Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.20) target price on the grocer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.44) price target on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Group dropped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 250 ($3.07) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury plc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 252.88 ($3.11).

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) traded up 0.2870% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 251.2189. 2,195,581 shares of the company were exchanged. J Sainsbury plc has a 12 month low of GBX 211.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 294.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 242.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 238.90. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 4.91 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.51%.

In other J Sainsbury plc news, insider Ed Barker sold 21,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.91), for a total transaction of £51,888.78 ($63,768.93).

About J Sainsbury plc

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

