J P Morgan Chase & Co Upgrades Genmab A/S (GNMSF) to Overweight

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was upgraded by research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) opened at 181.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.91 and a beta of 1.01. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $94.74 and a one year high of $183.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.59.

