J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 368,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. J P Morgan Chase & Co makes up 2.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $24,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 4.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 602,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC increased its position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 15.0% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 398,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 2.5% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,295,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,625,000 after buying an additional 55,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) traded up 0.12% during trading on Friday, reaching $86.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,968,965 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $308.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.54. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $87.76.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm earned $25.50 billion during the quarter. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $5.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. increased their price target on J P Morgan Chase & Co from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Vetr raised J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.76 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.62.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $144,893.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 25,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,717,954.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,578,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About J P Morgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

