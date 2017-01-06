J P Morgan Chase & Co Begins Coverage on Conduent (CNDT)

J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) opened at 14.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. Conduent has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $16.26.

