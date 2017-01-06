J & J Snack Foods Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. in a research report issued on Wednesday. DA Davidson analyst E. Gottlieb now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.65 million. J & J Snack Foods Corp. had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business's revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) traded down 0.893% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.704. 12,314 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.87 and a 200-day moving average of $121.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.766 and a beta of 0.63. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $97.73 and a one year high of $135.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 77.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. during the second quarter worth about $147,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 65.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.69%.

About J & J Snack Foods Corp.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (J & J) manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages. The Company operates in three business segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets and Frozen Beverages. The Company’s food service segment is engaged in selling primary products, such as soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products and baked goods.

