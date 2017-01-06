ITE Group plc (ITE) Given Add Rating at Investec

Investec reissued their add rating on shares of ITE Group plc (LON:ITE) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 158 ($1.94) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of ITE Group plc from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 150 ($1.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd lowered their price objective on shares of ITE Group plc from GBX 204 ($2.51) to GBX 195 ($2.40) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ITE Group plc from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, N+1 Singer boosted their price objective on shares of ITE Group plc from GBX 137 ($1.68) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 164.60 ($2.02).

ITE Group plc (LON:ITE) traded up 1.7283% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 158.1875. 901,017 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is GBX 410.13 million. ITE Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 118.06 and a 12 month high of GBX 181.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from ITE Group plc’s previous dividend of $1.50.

About ITE Group plc

ITE Group plc is engaged in the organization of international trade exhibitions and conferences. The Company’s geographical segments include Russia, Central Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Asia and Rest of the World. The Company specializes in producing exhibitions and conferences that advance business and economic development by connecting buyers and suppliers from around the world.

