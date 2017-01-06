iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (ETF) (NYSE:HYG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,427,452 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 64,052,965 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,518,616 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (NYSE:HYG) opened at 87.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average of $85.93. iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond has a 12 month low of $75.09 and a 12 month high of $87.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.2856 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (ETF) (HYG) Short Interest Down 19.7% in December” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/ishares-iboxx-high-yid-corp-bond-etf-hyg-short-interest-down-19-7-in-december/1141663.html.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (ETF) Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (ETF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (ETF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.