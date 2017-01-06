Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Cowen and Company

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cowen and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

The analysts wrote, “Ionis provided an update on its pipeline of ~40 antisense drug candidates.””

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IONS. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Laidlaw raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) traded up 1.57% on Friday, reaching $47.83. 3,100,643 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $60.25. The company’s market capitalization is $5.80 billion.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a negative net margin of 77.30%. The business had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 125.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.11) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 18,700 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $914,243.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,117.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $437,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Kidder Stephen W bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $273,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,298,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,373,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,094,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid-targeted (RNA-targeted) therapeutics. The Company operates through two segments: Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. The Company’s Ionis Core segment is developing a drug discovery platform.

