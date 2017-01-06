Intuit Inc. (INTU) Stake Boosted by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 15.7% in the second quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 0.8% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Intuit by 209.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 567,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,371,000 after buying an additional 384,420 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $5,362,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 4.1% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 255,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,132,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) traded up 0.99% on Friday, hitting $116.49. 516,553 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day moving average of $111.69. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $88.17 and a one year high of $118.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Intuit had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 82.77%. The company earned $778 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post $4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.83.

In other Intuit news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $218,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $218,682.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,992.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

